Patrick (Pat) Halley, Clerihan

Springfield, Clerihan.

Patrick (Pat) passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family after an illness borne with courage and dignity.

Predeceased by his parents James and Bridget, sister Josephine and brothers James and Edmond. Sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen, cherished father to daughters Margaret (Daly), Brigid (Heaney), sons Oliver, Kevin, Patrick, Paul, and all his 19 adored and treasured grandchildren, sisters Betty, Mary, Breda and Nora, sons-in-law Ray and John, daughters-in-law Aisling, Aoife, Corinne and Ann Marie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home Cahir on Monday evening from 5pm to 7.30pm.

Requiem mass Tuesday in The Church of Our Lady Queen, New Inn at 11.30am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations, if desired, to the South Tipperary Hospice.