Nora Troy nee McLoughney, Thurles and The Commons

Kickham Street, Thurles And formerly Liberty Square and The Commons Ballingarry

In her 91st year, slipped away peacefully, under the wonderful care of Mary O’Connor and staff of Acorn Lodge Nursing Home, Cashel.

Predeceased by her husband Paddy. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Mairead and Aideen, beloved grandchildren Jackie (and her husband Dan Lawlor), Kieran and Stephen, great-grandson Finn, sons-in-law Conor (Lyons) and Sam (Mc Ardle), brother Jim (Mc Loughney) and his children Gabriella and Rory, nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law Gerda (McLoughney), Mary (Shanahan, Chicago), Chrissie (Troy) and Noreen (Troy), cousin Noreen (Bambrick), relatives, neighbours, especially Patti Maher, friends in Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann and Scór.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Sunday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.