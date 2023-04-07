Noel Cosgrave, Clonmel and Cappamore

The Arch, Marlfield, Clonmel and formerly Cappamore, Co Limerick.

Noel passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday evening.

Beloved husband, son, father and grandfather he will be sadly missed by his loving wife AnneMarie, son David, daughter Niamh, grand-daughter Holly, parents Michael & Bridie (Cosgrave), sister Lorraine, mother-in-law Anne (Connolly), daughter-in-law Amy, uncles, aunts, brothers-in-law, extended family and his many friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Sunday from 4.30pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Monday to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12 noon.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel.

Cremation will take place afterwards in Shannon Crematorium at 4.00pm.

Family flowers only please.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condon’s Funeral Directors Facebook page.