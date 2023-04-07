Molly Mitchell nee Shoer, Nenagh

Northville, Nenagh.

Peacefully in the loving care of her family.

Predeceased by her infant daughter Georgina & her brother’s George & Paddy.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Noel, sons Mark, Graham & Ivan daughters Louise & Cathy daughters in law Hannah & Michelle, sons in law Kevin & Stephen, grandchildren Christina, Kayla, Samantha, Ann Marie, Jack, Adam, Leah, Colm, Craig, Bronagh , Kahlei , Brandon, Clodagh, great grandchildren Jayden, Matthew, Caylum, sister in law Peggy, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

May Molly rest in peace.

Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45XO94) on Easter Sunday afternoon from 3pm to 5 pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary of the Rosary Church on Easter Monday morning at 10.45 for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Lisboney lawn cemetery.

Family Flowers only donations if desired to Milford care centre.

Molly’s funeral mass can be viewed on www.nenaghparish.ie