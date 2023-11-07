Michael O’Brien, Rathcabbin

Derry, Rathcabbin.

Passed away unexpectedly on Thursday 2nd November 2023.

Pre-deceased by his loving wife Mary and granddaughter Lily.

Michael will be sadly missed by his heartbroken children Debbie, Jackie, Damien, David and Michael, grandchildren Sean, Lucie, Michael, Erin, Kieran, Callum, Alexander, Kian and Ruari, his daughters-in law Emma, Melanie and Rachel, sons-in-law Julian and Chris, his brothers and sister, in-laws, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends on both sides of the Irish Sea.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at his residence on Thursday evening from 6pm to 9pm.

Removal on Friday morning to Our Lady Queen of Ireland Church, Rathcabbin arriving at 11.15 for Funeral Mass at 11.30 with burial afterwards in Bonoham cemetery