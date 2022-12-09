Michael McCormack, Thurles

Curraheen, Horse and Jockey, Thurles.

Suddenly at home, under the loving care of his family.

Predeceased by his brother Joe. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family; wife Blanche (née Lamphier), daughter Victoria, parents Peggy and Seamus, brothers Pat, Jim, Philip, John and Thomas, sisters Margaret, Josie, Elsie and Sandra, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Sunday 11th Dec. from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at St Peter’s Church, Moycarkey on Monday 12th Dec. at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in St Peter’s cemetery, Moycarkey.