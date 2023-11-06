Michael Loughnane, Thurles

35 Moyne Road, Thurles.

Michael, predeceased by his parents Dinny and Delia, his brother Fintan and sister Mary.

Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Peggy and his loving family, sons Donnacha, Micheal, Sean, Seamus, Gearóid and Tomás, daughters Fiona, Siobhan, Mairéad and Sinead, adored grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers Jimmy, Paudie, Denis, Eddie, Kevin and Joe, sisters June, Ann, Phyllis and Delia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May Michael’s soul Rest in Peace

Michael will repose at his residence on Tuesday evening from 4pm to 7pm.

Michael’s funeral cortege will arrive at The Cathedral of the Assumption on Wednesday morning at 10.30am for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock.

Burial after Mass in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

House private on Wednesday morning please.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to St. John of Gods, High Gate Lane, Dunleer, Co. Louth.

The Mass will be livestreamed on thurlesparish.ie