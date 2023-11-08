Michael Hennessy, Fethard

Coleman, Fethard.

November 7th 2023, Michael, surrounded by his family.

Pre-deceased by his beloved wife Monica.

Much loved father of Mary, John, Maggie, Michele and Matt. He will be sadly missed by his family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his brother John, brothers in law Dermot and Matt, sisters in law Mary and Kathleen, sons in law David, Garvan and John, daughters in law Jaey and Trish, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing in McCarthy’s Funeral Home, Fethard, on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Clerihan on Friday morning at 11.30am followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

The Mass will be livestreamed on https://www.churchcamlive.ie/clerihan-parish/

House private please.