Michael Gleeson Capparoe, Nenagh

(Former ESB meter reader), Cloonanagh, Capparoe, Nenagh .

November 19th 2022, peacefully at Milford Hospice. Predeceased by his wife Anne. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his son Liam, daughter Laura (McNally), daughter in law Helena, son in law Andrew, his sister Teresa, partner Liz, grandchildren Daniel, Shane, Ciara, MJ, Alice, James and Daniel’s partner Judy, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home in Capparoe (E45NP92) on Sunday 20th November from 3pm to 7pm.

Arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Silvermines at 1pm on Monday 21st November followed by burial in Kilmore Cemetery.