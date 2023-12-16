Maudie Bourke, Ballycahill

Garryvanus, Ballycahill, Thurles and formerly of Gorthacoola, Drombane, Co. Tipperary.

15th of December 2023, unexpectedly at her daughter Margaret Finn’s Residence, Templemore.

Predeceased by her loving husband Willie, Her infant Daughter Bridget, Brother Seamus and Sister Mary. Deeply regretted by her loving Daughter Margaret, Son in law Michael, Grandchildren Anna and Bill, Sisters Betty and Joan, Sisters in law, Brothers in law, Nieces, Nephews and many very special friends and Neighbours.

May Maudie rest In Peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Sunday Evening from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

Requiem Mass at 11.30am on Monday in St.Cataldus’s Church Ballycahill. Interment in the adjoining Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence may be left at www.ejgrey.com

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Irish Kidney association C/o Grey’s Funeral Home.