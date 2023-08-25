Mary Angela Ryan nee Brislane, Kilmihil and Toomevara

Kilmihil, Co Clare and formerly of Toomevara.

August 25th 2023 at Regina House Palliative Care Unit, Kilrush

Predeceased by her husband, Marty and her parents Eileen and Martin.

Sadly missed by her daughters Marie (Sherrock, New York), Helena, (Ennis), Deirdre (Doyle, Killarney), Lourda (Koustais, Athboy), her son Martin (London) & his partner Tamsin. Her sons-in-law, Sean, Jim, Stavros and her beloved grandchildren Ruairí, Cian, Fionn, Maude, Harvey and Nell. Her sister Anne, her brothers John, Tony, Frank, Dan and Gerard, her sisters-in-law, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing this Sunday evening at St. Michael’s Church, Kilmihil from 5pm with funeral prayers at 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 10.30am followed with Cremation at Shannon Crematorium at 1pm.

The Mass can be viewed on the Kilmihil Community Facebook page

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to The Palliative Care Unit, Regina House.