Martin Lyons, Grangemockler

7 Mill Park Grangemockler, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary, (E32AP58)

Pre deceased by his sisters Breda and Mamie, deeply regretted by his wife Margaret and children Martina,Owen, Edel, Louise and Gavin, brothers Davy, Ben, Joe, Tony, Ray and Jason sisters Jacqui and Madge, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren Sophie, Robbie, Blake, Millie-Rose, Jace, Kyo and Ronan, sons-in-law Dan and Will, daughter-in-law Shannon, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Martin rest in peace.

Reposing at his home (E32AP58) on Sunday the 21st April from 4pm to 6.30pm.

Arriving at St Mary’s Church Grangemockler on Monday the 22nd April for requiem mass on arrival at 11.30am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to the South Tipperary Home Care Team.