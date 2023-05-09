Marian (Miriam) Power née Lonergan, Kilsheelan

Butlerstown, Kilsheelan

Predeceased by her parents Alice and Philip, sister-in-law Helen Brazil.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, sons David and Kevin, sister Sarah (Sally), sisters-in-law, Christine and Breda, brother-in-law Neil, grandchild Darragh, daughter in law Vera, grandnephews, Paudie, Conor and Sarah, nephews Anthony, Andrew, Philip and Francis, relatives and friends.

May Miriam rest in peace

Miriam will be reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at St Mary’s Church, Gambonsfield, Kilsheelan on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.