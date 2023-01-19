Margaret Quirke (Née Fitzpatrick), Clonmel and Laois

Coolgreaney Close, Clonmel, and formerly Barkmills, Ballyfin, Co Laois.

Margaret passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday evening in the presence of her loving family, following a short illness.

Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Tony.

She will be sadly missed by her daughter Dara (McCloskey), sons Aidan and Ronan, her grandchildren Heather, Jenny, Patricia-Anne and Tony, daughters-in-law Patricia and Tara, son-in-law Martin, her brothers Joe and Eugene, sisters Ben, Pauline and Phil, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Friday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Saturday morning to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown.

Funeral Mass on arrival at 12 noon.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel.

Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condon’s Funeral Directors Facebook page.