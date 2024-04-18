Margaret (Peg) Ryan (nee Nugent), Cahir

Market Street, Cahir.

Peg died peacefully after a very brief illness.

Predeceased by her husband Richard (Dick) and her great grandson Seán.

Peg will be very sadly missed by her loving family, daughter Majella, sons Jim and Gerard, grandchildren Erica, Denise, Darren, Bobby, Eoghan, Conor, Gillian, Caoimhe, Amy and Sarah, great grand children Taylor, Caci, Killian, Emily and Ella, son in law, daughters in law, nephew, niece, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home Cahir on Friday evening from 7.30pm to 9pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church Cahir on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House Private Please.