Marcuso (Mark) O Meara, Piltown

Ashbrook Owning, Piltown, Kilkenny

Pre-deceased by his wife Mary, sisters Alice and Lena and brother David, deeply regretted by his loving daughters Alison, Kim, Michelle, Marcia and Gillian, sister Kathleen, grandchildren Sarah, Jayne, Aishling, Keelin, Cerys, Freya, Marcus, James and Tadgh, sons-in-law Pat, Kevin and John, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends,

May Mark rest in peace.

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home New Street Carrick-on-suir on Saturday from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Arriving at the Church of the Assumption Owning on Sunday for requiem mass at 10am followed by burial in Our Lady’s Cemetery Owning

Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Oak Ward University Hospital Waterford