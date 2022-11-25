Lucy Noonan née Gahan, Mullinahone.

Ballyrichard , Mullinahone, Thurles

Peacefully after an illness bravely borne. November 24th 2022.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, daughter Denise, sons Derek and Jason, daughter-in-law Judy, her adored grandchildren Katie, Dylan and Ross, sisters Patricia, Helen and Bernadette , brothers John, Joseph, Brendan and Gerard, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing in Brett’s Funeral Home Mullinahone on Saturday from 5pm to 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am in The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Drangan followed by burial afterwards in the Assumption Graveyard, Drangan.

Donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society.

House private on Sunday morning please.