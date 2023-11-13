Liam Slattery, Ballycommon

Gortyogan, Ballycommon, Nenagh.

Peacefully at home in the care of his family and dedicated care of the staff of the Milford Hospice home care team.

Predeceased by his brothers P.J, sister in law Jo and brother in law Tom.

Deeply regretted by his loving family: wife Nuala, daughter Catherine (McNamara), son Paddy & Tommy. Daughters in law Michelle (McNamara) & Melissa & son in law Sean. Sisters Kathleen Bartley & Joan Corrigan. Grandchildren Kate, Clara, Alice, Nora Mae, Caolan and Clodagh. Sisters in law, brothers in law. nieces & nephews, extended family. Great family friend Sean Fletcher, wonderful neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh this Tuesday from 5 o’clock to 7.30.

His remains will arrive at St. Mary’s Church Carrig (E45 C568) on Wednesday for Requiem mass at 11.30. Burial afterwards in Monsea Graveyard (Ballycommon) .

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Milford Hospice Homecare Team.

The mass will streamed live on https://www.facebook.com/JJ-Ryan-Funeral-Undertakers-101669998946629