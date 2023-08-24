Laurence O’Toole, Holland & Templemore

Holland and Templemore.

Survived by his loving wife Ymke, daughter Alecia and son Sean, mother Phyllis, sisters Geraldine, Josephine and Mary, brothers PJ, Tony, Simon, Jim, Michael, Stephen, David, Francis, Paul and Peter, sisters in law, brother in law, nephews, nieces, Relatives and Friends.

May Laurence rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore on Monday Evening from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Sacred heart Templemore for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Laurence will be gently laid to rest with his late Dad in St. Joseph’s Cemetery Templemore afterwards.

The funeral mass may be viewed here: https://www.churchcamlive.ie/templemoreparish/

Messages of condolence may be left at www.ejgrey.com