Portland, Lorrha.

On June 9th, 2023, (peacefully) at The University Hospital Galway, in his 80th year.

Loving Uncle of Emma and Lynn.

Deeply regretted by the family circle, good friends and neighbours.

Reposing in the funeral home at Portumna Retirement Village, on Monday evening from 5pm until 7pm.

Funeral Service in St. Ruadhan’s Church of Ireland, Lorrha, on Tuesday at 11am, followed by private cremation.