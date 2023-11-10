Kathleen Vaughan nee Casey, Burncourt

Coolagarranroe, Burncourt, Cahir.

Peacefully at home in her 92nd year with her family by her side.

Beloved wife of the late Mortimer.

Mother of Mary, Breeda, Joan, Kay, Tom, Tim, Johnny, Pat, Richard and the late Noel.

Sadly missed also by her sons-in-law, Pat, Ravi, Brian and Joseph, daughters-in-law Petra, Julie, Imelda and Olivia, her 26 Grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Kathleen’s gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing in the Ronald Reagan Centre, Ballyporeen (E21CV05) on Saturday from 5pm followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Ballyporeen at 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Sunday morning at 11am, followed by burial in St. Mary’s cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on churchservices.tv

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.