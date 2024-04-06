Kathleen Sage nee Morrissey, Templemore

Railway View, Templemore, Co. Tipperary.

5th of April 2024, peacefully surrounded by her loving family in her 95th Year.

Predeceased by her husband Jimmy, son Seamus and daughter Catherine.

Deeply regretted by her loving daughters, Helen, Josie, Margaret and Bridget, sons John, Michael, Bill, Gerry, Frank, and Brendan. Sisters Rita and Eileen, brothers JJ, Michael, Noel and Junior, daughters in law, sons in law, sisters in law, brothers in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

May Kathleen rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore on Sunday Evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Monday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment in the adjoining Cemetery afterwards.

Mass will be livestreamed on: https://www.churchcamlive.ie/templemoreparish/