Josephine Pollard nee Hayes – Clonmel

Slievenamon Road, Clonmel and formerly Ballingarry

Peacefully (in her 92nd year) in the tender care of the staff of St Clare’s, Our Lady’s Hospital, Cashel in the early hours of Monday morning in the presence of her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her husband Thomas she will be sadly missed by her daughter Maura (Ryan), sons Thomas and Billy, son-in-law Pat, daughters-in-law Catríona and Anne, grandchildren Siobhán, Cathal, Brian, Kevin, Eoin, Fiona and Liam, great-grandchildren Oisín, Theo, Isabelle, Josh and Ellie, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Wednesday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Thursday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service here www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.