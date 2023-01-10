John Joe McKeogh, Ballina

Ballyea, Boher, Ballina

January 10th 2023, in his 83rd year, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Nenagh Hospital.

Deeply regretted by his dedicated and loving family, wife Margaret, children Gerard, Teresa (O’Connor), Ann (Glynn), Breeda (McCarthy) and Martin and predeceased by baby John. Sadly missed by his caring daughters-in-law and sons-in-law, Suzanne, William, Michael, Donie and Claire, his loving grandchildren, Emma, Milo, Sarah, Eoin, Sophie, Adam, Anna, Orla, Leah, Daniel, Aoibhlinn, Tom and Darragh, his wonderful brothers Jimmy, Danny and Jerry, sisters-in-law Sheila, Annette and Catherine, brothers-in-law Sean, George and Paddy Ryan, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends, great neighbours in Boher and the GAA community.

Reposing on Thursday, at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5pm until 7pm.

Funeral arriving on Friday, to Boher Church for Funeral Mass at 11.30am.

Followed by burial in Templekelly Cemetery, Ballina.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.