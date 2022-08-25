John Floyd, Birdhill

Lacken, Birdhill.

August 24th 2022 peacefully.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Rita, daughters Mary, Anne, Therese, Aisling, and Paula, son William, daughter in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandson, sisters Kathleen and Josie, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home Newport on Friday from 6pm to 7.30pm.

Arriving to the Church of Our Lady of the Wayside Birdhill on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.