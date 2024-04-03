John Ahearne, Clonmel & Cork

Late of Grattan Place, Clonmel, Co Tipperary and Upper Strand, Youghal, Co Cork.

John passed away peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Youghal Community Hospital on Tuesday morning in the presence of his loving family.

Beloved husband and father, he will be sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, daughters Jacqueline and Áine, grandchildren Naoise and Fiachradh, sons-in-law Michael Mahon & Caoimhín Woods, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Thursday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Friday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 1.00pm.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Flowers welcome or alternatively donations to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland, here: https://alzheimer.ie/get-involved/become-a-friend-support-asi/donate/.

May He Rest in Peace.

