Joan Clarke nee Clifford, Nenagh and Killoscully

Ashley Park, Ardcroney, Nenagh and formerly of Glencullo, Glown, Killoscully.

Peacefully in the exceptional care of ICU in Tullamore hospital.

Our gorgeous Mam & nannie (4th of April 2024)

Predeceased by her husband Michael, sister Kit (Fondie), parents Michael & Katie & recently deceased sister in law Nuala (Clifford).

Deeply regretted by her loving daughter’s Anne & Siobhán, son’s Donal, John, Liam & Barry, twin sister Peg (Lynch), Bab (Harrington), Maud (Gleeson), Winnie (Maunsell) & Nancy (Fitzgerald), brother John, son in law Ollie, daughter’s in-law Suzanne, June, Meritxell & Lucy, grandchildren Laura, Nathan, Stephen, Robert, Molly, Bella, James, Mariona, Fionn, Dylan & Saoirse, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & many friends.

May Joan rest in peace.

Reposing at Keller’s funeral home, Nenagh (E45XO94) on Saturday afternoon from 3pm to 6pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Flannan’s church, Ardcroney on Sunday at 1.45 for funeral mass at 2pm followed by burial in Ardcroney old cemetery.

Family flowers only – donations if desired to Nenagh special summer camp.

House strictly private on Sunday.

Joan’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/cloughjordanparish/