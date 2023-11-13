Jimmy O’Shea, Fethard and Killusty

Burke Street, Fethard and formerly of Quartercross, Killusty and most recently in the kind care of the staff of St Teresa’s Nursing Home, Cashel.

November 12th 2023 .

He will be sadly missed by his sisters Mary (Coen), Killusty and Nora (McCole), Perth, Australia, nieces, nephews, relatives and large circle of friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at McCarthy’s Funeral Home, Fethard, on Tuesday from 5pm with removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart , Killusty at 8pm to arrive at 8.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Injured Jockey’s Fund.