James (Jim) Wall, Clonmel & Waterford

Knocklucas, Clonmel and formerly The Nire, Co Waterford.

Jim passed away peacefully at home on Friday morning, following a short illness, surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his grandson Jack, he will be sadly missed by his loving wife Angela, daughters Marian, Carol and Sandra, sons Brian and Niall, brothers Mick and Walter, sisters Mary (Niblett), Pauline (Wall) and Eileen (Hannyngton), grandchildren Cathal, Shane, Róise, Conor, Cian, Daniel, Brían, Ava, Aidan, Billy, Ella and Rían, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Saturday from 4.30pm to 6.30pm.

Removal on Sunday morning to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12.30pm.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.