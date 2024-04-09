Ita Stapleton nee Brennan, Castleiney

Castleiney, Templemore

8th of April 2024. Predeceased by her husband John (Jack). Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Noreen and Aine, sons Richard and Eugene, son in law Brian, grandchildren Shane, Michael and Daragh and their spouses Catriona, Seana and Mariah, great grandchildren Aoife, Niamh and Evelyn, sisters Nancy Gaynor (Killenaule) and Sr. Germaine (presentation Convent Thurles), nieces, nephews relatives and friends.

May Ita Rest in peace.

Reposing in St. John the Baptist Church Castleiney tomorrow Wednesday from 5 pm to 7 pm, followed by prayers.

Requiem Mass on Thursday Morning at 11.30 am with burial afterwards in Templeree Cemetery.