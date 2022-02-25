Esther Keane, Ballypatrick and Clonmel

Lisnatubrid, Ballypatrick and formerly College Avenue, Clonmel.

Esther passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday morning in the presence of her loving family. Beloved sister of Margaret Pyke and Thomas Keane, she will be sadly missed by her loving sister, brother, brother-in-law Les, nephews Kevin, Darren and Alan, niece Lynda, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Saturday evening from 5.30 to 7pm.

Removal on Sunday morning to St Mary’s Church, Gambonsfield, Kilsheelan with Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.30.

Burial will take place afterwards in Kilcash Cemetery.

