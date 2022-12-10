Elsie Campbell (Née Burke), Cahir

Lisava, Mountain Road, Cahir

Elsie, passed away peacefully at St. Martha’s Nursing Home Toureen.

Predeceased by her husband Bob and sister Lesia. She will be very sadly missed by her loving son Richard, daughter in law Angela, grandchildren Robert, Sharon and Laura, brothers Mick, Frances, Pakie and Joseph, sisters Joan, Breda, Kathleen, Anne and Teresa, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home Cahir on Saturday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Elsie’s funeral cortege will leave her home on Sunday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church Cahir for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.