Eimear Hewitt (nee King), Clonmel

Heywood Road and formerly St Mary’s Place, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Eimear passed away unexpectedly at Cork University Hospital on Wednesday.

Pre-deceased by her father Gerry she will be sadly missed by her husband Brian, son Shane, daughter Madhbh, mother Anne, brothers Jeremy and Eoin, nephew Aidan, aunt Frances, cousins, extended family and friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Friday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Saturday to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12.00pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis.

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.