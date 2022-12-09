Eileen Norton, Glengoole & Dublin

Late of St. Margaret’s, Co. Dublin & formerly of Glengoole, Co. Tipperary

December 8th, 2022 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff at the Bon Secours Hospital, Dublin.

Sadly missed by her loving sister Mary, brothers Liam, Pat, Martin and John, sisters-in-law Maura and Carmel, nieces, Niamh, Amy and Lisa, nephews Shane, Ciaran, Ronan and Adam, extended family and friends. R.I.P.

Reposing at Rock’s Funeral Home, Swords on Friday (Dec. 9th) evening from 5 p.m. with removal afterwards to St. Margaret’s Church arriving 7 p.m.

Funeral Mass on Saturday (Dec. 10th) in Church of St. Patrick & St. Oliver, Glengoole at 11.30 a.m. followed by burial in Fennor Cemetery, Urlingford.