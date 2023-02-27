Edward (Teddy) O’Neill, Kilkenny

Tower Road, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny.

Teddy passed away suddenly at his residence on Saturday 25th February surrounded by his loving family.

Predeceased by his parents, brothers Christy, Michael, and Pat, sisters Nora, Anna, Josie and Elizabeth.

Beloved husband and soul mate of Joan, devoted father of Terence, daughter in law Ann, grandchildren Patrick and Jessica, her partner Adam, and great grandson Tadhg. Sisters May Lonergan, Cork; Kay Ellis, Australia; Peggy O’Connell, Kilcash, sister in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and great neighbours.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-On-Suir on Tuesday 28th February from 5.30pm-7pm. Arriving to Church of the Assumption, Piltown, on Wednesday March 1st for funeral mass at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

No Flowers by request of the family.

Donations if desired to the Mercy Hospital, Cork, boxes available in the funeral home and church.