Edward (Eddie) Murphy, Clonmel and Fethard

Marlfield, Clonmel and formerly of Hearn’s Hotel, Clonmel and Kiltinan, Fethard,

Peacefully , surrounded by his family, in the care of the staff of University Hospital Clonmel, November 10th 2023.

Pre-deceased by his brother John (Australia).

Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, his sons Mark and Paul, daughters-in-law Ita and Rachel, grandchildren Laura, Ciara, Joseph, Ronan, Emma and Kate (and many Tinos), brothers Tom and Bernard, sister Margaret (South Africa), sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at McCarthy’s Funeral Home, Fethard on Sunday from 4pm to 5.30pm.

Funeral Mass in St Peter and Paul’s Church, Clonmel, on Monday November at 1pm followed by burial at St Patrick’s Cemetery, Clonmel.

Family flowers only please.

Eddie’s Mass can be watched online at www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul