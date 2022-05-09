Edmond (Ned) Cahill, Mullinahone

The Square, Mullinahone, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

Peacefully at his residence, 9th May 2022.

Pre-deceased by his loving wife Nellie.

Edmond (Ned), deeply regretted by his loving daughters Marie, Rosie and Lorraine; sons T.J. and Noel, brother Michael, sisters: Rita and Lilly; brother in law Matt; sister in law Nellie, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren; sons in law: John, Richie and Martin; daughter in law Mary, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Brett’s Funeral Home on Wednesday 11th May from 5pm with removal to St Michaels Church, Mullinahone at 7.15pm.

Requiem Mass on Thursday 12th May 2022 at 11.30am in St. Michaels Church Mullinahone followed by burial in the New Cemetery Ballingarry.

House Private Please.