Eamon Anglim, Fethard

Lismoynan, Fethard.

August 18th 2023, peacefully in the care of the staff of the Oak Ward, University Hospital Waterford.

He will be sadly missed and deeply regretted by his loving wife Mairead, his sons Eoin, Damien and Brian, his daughter Laura, son in law Ray, grandchildren Kayleigh, Holly and Paddy, brothers in law Sean and Derek, his loving cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at McCarthy’s Funeral Home, Fethard on Sunday from 6pm to 8pm.

Eamon’s Funeral Mass will take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drangan on Monday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Oak Ward in Waterford University Hospital or South Tipperary Hospice.