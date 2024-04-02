Denis Francis Breen, roscrea

Cooleshall, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary.

Died suddenly 29th March 2024. Predeceased by his father Phil and his granddaughter Rubyleigh.

Rest in Peace

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken mother Geraldine, his children Keith, Edel and Shane, his grandchildren Sophie, Ruben and Jodimai, his loving partner Mary and her daughters Andrea, Lorraine and Jennifer, Mary’s grandchildren Caitlyn, Érin and Aoibhe, daughter in law, brothers, sister, sisters in law, brother in law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday, 3rd April, from 5pm to 7pm in Doyle’s Funeral Home, Roscrea (E53 RX08).

Removal on Thursday morning from Doyle’s Funeral Home at 11.30am, travelling via Ashbourne Meats, Killavilla and his residence in Cooleshall to arrive at St Molua’s Church, Ballaghmore for requiem mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

House strictly private please.