Danny Norris, Ballymacarbry

Glasha, Ballymacarbry, Co Waterford

Danny passed away peacefully at home on Friday morning surrounded by his loving family.

He is pre-deceased by his Grandad Larry Norris & Great-Grandad Jack McHugh.

Beloved son of Lar and Lisa, he will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, older brothers Charlie & Shay, grandparents Nellie Norris and Louis & Myra (Jill) Sandvoss, great-grandmother Maura McHugh, uncles Jonathon, Tommy, Brian, Paul and Adrian, aunts Kay, Niamh, Nicola and Viv, Godfather Michael, cousins Alec, Roisin, Sinead, Brid, Jack, Mia, Willow and Daragh, “godcousins” Tristan, Ava, Sam, Mikey, Cara and James, extended family and many friends, especially his classmates in Ballymacarbry National School.

Reposing at his home on Sunday afternoon from 2.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Monday to Our Lady & St Lawrence Church, Fourmilewater.

Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.00am.

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private on Monday morning please.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ardfinnan Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan and click on the tab FOURMILEWATER.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis