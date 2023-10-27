Daniel (Danny) Fogarty, Holycross

Galbertstown, Holycross, Thurles.

Suddenly at home.

Predeceased by his father PJ and brother-in-law Peter.

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family; mother Eileen, brother Tom, Eddie and Patrick, sisters Maureen and Ann, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at Holycross Abbey on Sunday at 10.30 for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please.