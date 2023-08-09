Daniel (Dan) Casey, Clonmel and Cork

Ballypatrick, Clonmel and formerly of Kilbrin, Kanturk, Co Cork.

Died peacefully on 8th August 2023 at his residence.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Eileen, daughter Mona, sons Marcus, Eamon and Garvan, grandchildren, sisters Nora, Siobhan, Margaret and Kathleen, brothers Patrick and Oliver, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Dan Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Dan’s funeral will arrive at St. John the Baptist Church, Kilcash on Friday morning at 11.50am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.