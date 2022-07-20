Catherine Mason nee Maher – Two Mile Borris

New Hill, Two Mile Borris, Thurles.

In her 95th year, peacefully surrounded by her loving family. In the wonderful care of the staff of Ardeen Nursing Home, Thurles. Predeceased by her husband Andrew, baby-son Philip, daughters Johanna and Mary. Deeply regretted by her devoted family, daughters Esther, Anne and Geraldine, son Philip, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Gerry, John, Michael, Robert and Johnny, daughter-in-law Helena, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at St James’ Church, Two Mile Borris on Friday at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in Moycarkey Old Cemetery.

Please wear a face mask when attending funeral.