Carmel Peters nee Lonergan, Cahir and Kilmoyler

Church Street, Cahir and formerly of Kilmoyler

Carmel passed peacefully at her home. Predeceased by her loving husband John. She will be very sadly missed by her loving family William, Lorraine, Edel, Tara, Kevin and Shauna, grandchildren Luca, Alisha, Amelia, Daniel and Méabh, daughter in law Jess, sons in law Mattie, Barry, Paul, Brian and Conor, her sister Ann (Flood) and her brothers Mattie, Paddy, Willie, and Jerry, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home tomorrow Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving to the Church of the Assumption Kilmoyler on Saturday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30am with burial afterwards in Killaldriffe Cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.