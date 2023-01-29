Bridie O’Brien (nee O’Neill), Cahir

Clogheenafishogue, Ballylooby, Cahir.

Peacefully in the exceptional care of the staff of Tír na Nóg Our Lady’s Hospital Cashel.

Bridie, Predeceased by her husband Jim, daughter’s Mary and Ann, Deeply regretted by her son Pat, daughter Alice, brother Mick, sister Kathleen, daughter in-law, sons in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and Friends.

Reposing in Clogheen Hospital Mortuary on Tuesday 31st January from 5pm to 7pm, followed by removal to the Church of the Assumption, Burncourt.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday 1st February at 11:30am, burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.