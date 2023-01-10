Bridget McGovern (nee Neville), Thurles

Slieve na Mon Meadows, Thurles

Bríd passed away peacefully on the 31st December with her family by her side. Predeceased by her husband Phil, sister Nonie and brother Michael.

Deeply loved and missed by her children Mary, Paula, Finola, Philip, Michael and Fergal, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers Gus and Rogie, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at Holycross Abbey on Saturday at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.