Bernard (Benny) Gleeson, Borrisokane

Mountfalcon, Borrisokane.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family under the care of the matron and staff of Bushy Park Nursing Home Borrisokane.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers Willie and Tim, sister Kathleen, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Reposing on Wednesday evening at Sullivan’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Borrisokane from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Thursday morning to SS Peter & Paul’s Church, Borrisokane arriving at 10.45 for Funeral Mass at 11 with burial afterwards in the Nenagh Road Cemetery.