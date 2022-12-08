Benny Treacy, Carrick-on-Suir

Sonas Nursing Home and Formerly of Ballydine, Kilsheelan, Carrick-on-Suir

Peacefully at St Joseph’s hospital in the loving care of the wonderful staff in Med 4.

Sadly missed by his nieces and nephews and all the extended Treacy family, his friends, neighbours and all the Cloona family.

Reposing at Walshs Funeral Home Carrick on Suir on Friday from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.

Arriving at Ballyneale Church for requiem Mass at 12.30pm on Saturday.

Followed by private Cremation in the Island Crematorium Cork.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Crumlin Children’s Hospital.