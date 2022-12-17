Andrew (Andy) Moloney, Ballina & Clare

Ballycorrigan, Ballina, and formerly of Ballybrohan, Ogonnelloe, Co. Clare.

Peacefully at home in the loving care of his family.

Predeceased by his wife Mary, sister Anna and brother John. Sadly missed by his loving family Catriona, Andre, Vivienne, Claire and Michael, brother Tony, sister Betty, Margaret and Marie. Sons in law Liam O’Brien, Robert Ryan, Vivian O’Toole, daughters in law Majella and Claire; grandchildren Cillian, Colin, Nicole, Tara, Patrick, Alex, Adam, Oisin, Emily, Finn, Evie, Lauren, Ryan and Rachel. Brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relative, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in The Church of Our Lady and St. Lua, Ballina on Sunday the 18th of December at 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral will arrive to The Church of Our Lady and St. Lua for 2pm Funeral Mass on Monday the 19th.

Burial afterwards in Church grounds.

Funeral Mass can be viewed via this link : http://www.churchcamlive.ie/ballina-boher-parish