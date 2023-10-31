Andrew (Andy) Byrne, Thurles

Ballycurrane, Thurles.

Peacefully after a short illness, surrounded by his family.

In the wonderful care of the staff of Tipperary University Hospital and Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles.

Predeceased by his wife Kitty, son Andrew, brother Sean and sister Sadie.

Deeply regretted by his loving family; daughter Tammy, son Michael, grandchildren Paul, Andrew, Kayleigh, Tom and Daisy, daughter-in-law Linda, sister Eileen, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law Jimmy, Dick and John, Kayleigh’s partner Bryan, Paul’s family Amy, Ben and Eimear, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Upperchurch at 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.

Donations if desired to Community Hospital of the Assumption or Tipperary University Hospital.